Bluface video models get caught up in a fight at home

In a video posted to Instagram Stories, two bikini-clad girls were caught in a verbal fight that quickly took a violent turn with both hands throwing each other.

Blue face He works hard despite being forced to stay home. The rapper recently invited several female models at his California home to shoot a new music video, but things quickly got worse when two of his models were involved in a fight.

In a video posted to Instagram Stories, two bikini-clad girls were caught in a verbal fight that quickly took a violent turn with both hands throwing each other. A few other girls tried to break up the fight, while Blueface was quickly seen watching and recording the fight on camera.

Some crew finally managed to break up the fight, but things once again escalated when one of the girls approached Blueface in her living room. While casually talking to the rapper, his rival snatched the wigs from him and once again caused chaos.

After the video went viral online, the girl who had her wig taken from her spoke on social media. Turning to Twitter, he said: “All of you … Blueface invited me to his video session and one of the girls had the gall to say: ‘Leave my skin dark and ugly, b *** h & # 39; ” & # 39; You’re bald because dark skin gives you ugly bitch & # 39 ;. & # 39; Kick this black nigger & # 39 ;. … all without reason? What are these bulls ** t happening for in 2020? ”

“Yes, I was attacked because I was NOT fighting and the girl who snatched my hair to ‘prove that I was bald’ told me that I was” thirsty and ah * e for talking with a blue face while everyone They were fighting … The bitches are crazy, “he continued. “Overall, I’m glad I wasn’t there using my only public outing during quarantine to fight random fights. I don’t know and argue about who the baddest bitch is and who got the best p *** !!! ?!?!?!?!?!?!?! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡YOUR TOTO HOMO! ‘ ¡¡¡¡¡¡ME! & # 39; & # 39;