Blue Ivy shares the importance of washing hands on a lovely PSA

Hey people!

Blue Ivy Carter You have an important message to share.

Who knew that Beyoncé and Jay Zher daughter would be the voice of reason during the Coronavirus pandemic. The 8-year-old star taught us how to properly wash our hands with an adorable and informative PSA, which was shared on her grandmother's Instagram.

"Blue PSA,quot; Tina Knowles-Lawson she subtitled her granddaughter's 1 minute video clip. "My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing her hands combats the virus."

In the video, the 8-year-old girl gets down to work and shows how well the soap protects our hands from germs.

For her "DIY experiment," use a little pepper to show how she reacts when sprayed with soap and water.

"Hi everyone, and while we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too," Blue shares at the beginning of the video. "So it is important to wash your hands."