Blue Ivy shares the importance of washing hands on a lovely PSA

Blue Ivy Carter You have an important message to share.
Who knew that Beyoncé and Jay Zher daughter would be the voice of reason during the Coronavirus pandemic. The 8-year-old star taught us how to properly wash our hands with an adorable and informative PSA, which was shared on her grandmother's Instagram.
"Blue PSA,quot; Tina Knowles-Lawson she subtitled her granddaughter's 1 minute video clip. "My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing her hands combats the virus."
In the video, the 8-year-old girl gets down to work and shows how well the soap protects our hands from germs.
For her "DIY experiment," use a little pepper to show how she reacts when sprayed with soap and water.
"Hi everyone, and while we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too," Blue shares at the beginning of the video. "So it is important to wash your hands."
In the video clip, Blue can be seen mixing her pepper with water in a bowl. Then dip your finger into the soap and touch the center of the bowl, causing the pepper to separate immediately and move to the edge of the bowl.
"So it is very important to wash your hands," he reiterates once again. "Because if you wash your hands, it will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you could get sick."
Before closing the session, she gives one last message: "I hope you stay safe, wash your hands more, and please stay home. I love you, goodbye."
Blue is not alone in spreading a good message in your home.
Last night his famous mother made a surprise appearance at the One world: together at home concert. Before acting, she used her time to advocate for her community and also thanked those who risked their lives on the front line.
"Tonight we celebrate the true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy," he began. "We continue to pray for the safety of the doctors, nurses, and other health workers who are far from their families who care for our own. Those who work in the food industry, deliverymen, mail carriers, and employees who work so that we can be safe in our homes, we appreciate your selfless service. "
She added: "African Americans belong to these parts of the workforce that cannot afford to work from home. And African American communities in general have been severely affected by these screams. Those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk levels. . "
"This virus is killing blacks at an alarmingly high rate in the United States," said the Homecoming star explained. "In a recent report from my hometown of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within the Houston city limits 57 percent of fatal cases are African American."
"Please protect yourself. We are a family and we need you," he said. "We need your voices, your skills and your strength around the world. I know it is very difficult, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good evening and God bless you. . ".
