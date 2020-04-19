Blue Ivy Carter delivers public service announcement about washing hands amid COVID-19

Earlier this weekend, Beyonce Knowles delivered a passionate speech about the impact of coronavirus on black communities in the United States. The singer-songwriter noted that about 57% of deaths in her hometown of Houston, Texas were African American.

Beyoncé also personally thanked all health workers around the world who are putting their livelihoods at risk to care for the sick and vulnerable.

Her daughter Blue Ivy Carter is now doing her part too. The young NAACP Award winner participated in a public service announcement on April 18 in which she showed the public how to wash their hands.

Blue's publication presented a scientific experiment to illustrate the importance of washing hands and the correct way to do it. She said in the video that if you keep your hands clean, you have a better chance of not getting the virus, if you don't, you could get sick.

Blue Ivy Carter has been more visible than ever in recent months, even when she became the youngest person to receive a NAACP Image Award. Suzy Kerry reported on February 24, 2020 that Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughter won for their song "Brown Skin Girl,quot;.

As family fans know, the Blue Ivy song featured her mother, Beyoncé, WizKid, and Saint JHN. Unfortunately for all fans, the event was not captured on camera as it occurred during the non-televised portion of the show.

Blue Ivy's grandmother Tina Knowles was just a social media commentator who yelled at the young woman. She claimed that Blue Ivy was the youngest person to come out with a major award. As previously reported, "Brown Skin Girl,quot; was her first song on the Billboard Hot 100.

In July, it went to number 76 on the table. Beyonce, on the other hand, took home six awards that night and dominated almost every category. Beyonce won the award for her work on The Lion King, for her single "Spirit,quot; and for Homecoming: The Live Experience, among others.



