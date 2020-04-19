Blac Chyna's latest video with daughter Dream Kardashian makes fan day

Blac Chyna shared a cute short clip with her baby, Dream Kardashian. He's looking at something on his tablet, and fans love how he does his hair and also admire its beauty.

Check out the video Chyna shared with her and Rob Kardashian's daughter below.

One commenter noted this about Dreamy's hair and highlighted the way her edges are placed: ‘You know your mom is,quot; blacc "when your edges look like this! 🙌🏽 ’and a follower said,‘ My baby used to be a watermelon girl! I loved those jammies. "

Someone else posted this: Cuando When it grew fast! Gorgeous Babygirl! And one commenter wrote, "You always make her look so pretty and you dress her up pretty."

Another follower praised Dream and said, "Awwwww Gods Blessing She & # 39; s Adorable God Bless,quot; and someone else posted this message: "Omgosh, she is so adorable and perfect!"

A follower asked Chyna if she would let her daughter be a model: ‘Are you going to let her be a model? She is beautiful, what are you waiting for? ❤️🙏 ’

Someone else said: Ella She is just beautiful! She will also be very smart! "And another follower also got excited about Dream:" She is so adorable. Precious baby.

In other news, Chyna has been doing all these days to demonstrate that she never hit Rob Kardashian like he has been claiming for a while.

Dream Kardashian and King Cairo's mother want to clear her name, and she is making great efforts in this direction.

Page Six, The Blast and other publications have revealed that there is "explosive evidence,quot; that will demonstrate the fact that she never hit Rob.

Ad

You may be aware of the fact that these two have been involved in a massive drama for a while, and Rob claimed that Chyna hurt him after consuming alcohol and illegal substances.



Post views:

0 0