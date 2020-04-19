Bill Cosby denied early release from prison despite concerns over coronavirus

WENN

Authorities reportedly determined that the disgraced comedian is ineligible for an early release from prison because he is considered a violent criminal.

Bill Cosby He has not been identified as an inmate at risk of contracting the coronavirus, according to a new report.

The comedian's disgraced representative told the New York Post that Cosby will be sent home from prison due to the pandemic, but a source from the Department of Corrections insists that is not the case.

Cosby is serving three to 10 years for sexual assault at SCI Phoenix in Pennsylvania, and will not be leaving soon, despite the state governor. Tom WolfPlans to transfer some prisoners to community correctional facilities or their homes.

The representative of the fallen man Andrew Wyatt He told Page Six: "We firmly believe that Mr. Cosby will be released and sentenced to house arrest in the coming weeks. Mr. Cosby is 82 years old; Mr. Cosby has an underlying medical condition, blindness, and cannot practice social distancing because you have to trust the help of others. "

"(We are) in contact with sources close to the Governor and informed that Governor Wolf felt that Mr. Cosby should be released and placed under house arrest, due to his age and blindness."

But a Pennsylvania DOC source adds, "Based on criteria that exempt sex offenders and knowing your highly publicized case, I would not qualify."

The Governor's release program only applies to state prison inmates who have been identified as "non-violent and who would otherwise be eligible for release within the next nine months" or "who are considered to be at high risk for complications of coronaviruses and they are released within 12 months. "

According to the Post, one inmate in prison died of COVID-19 complications and 22 inmates tested positive.