Bill Cosby continues to fight for early release: his lawyer says he will not survive COVID-19

Some have wondered how the prison system will manage to keep prisoners safe as the coronavirus pandemic spreads through correctional institutions.

With an inadequate number of staff, including those who have contracted COVID-19 themselves, it can be increasingly difficult to care for prisoners, at least until the disease subsides and the US government. USA Lift the blocking measures.

Many inmates have been clamoring for an early release, hoping that they will instead be allowed to serve the rest of their sentences at their home in confinement. Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently released from prison and Billy McFarland, the organizer of the Fyre Festival, has also called for an early release.

Bill Cosby, on the other hand, has not been allowed an early release. Until now, he and his representative, Andrew V. Wyatt, have been fighting to get him out of jail, but the judge has denied every request.

Cosby spokesman Wyatt recently released a statement to NBC News explaining the likelihood that his client would survive a COVID-19 contraction. As most know, Cosby is 82 years old and has several health problems, making him among the most susceptible to death.

See this post on Instagram For Immediate Release: Saturday, April 18, 2020 6:30 pm / EXCLUSIVE CDT – ACTOR AND COMEDIAN BILL COSBY WILL NOT SURVIVE COVID-19 WITH THEIR MEDICAL SUBSTANCES … Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Around Fall 2019, the actor and Comedian Bill Cosby was forced to undergo two major surgeries to sustain his life (to prevent him from having a stroke or heart attack). During a visit to the SCI-Phoenix infirmary for high blood pressure problems, Cosby was informed that the carotid arteries on the right and left sides of the neck were 90% blocked due to plaque buildup (the carotid arteries are the main blood vessels in the neck that supply blood to the brain, neck and face). Those surgeries were performed separately and were successful. Mr. Cosby now takes medication for high blood pressure and is 100% blind from glaucoma. We are asking Governor Wolf to modify his executive order and award Mr. Cosby Compassionate Relief based on his current medical condition. President Donald Trump, Governor Andrew Cuomo and his colleagues in the governorate, along with medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, have stated: “Covid-19 is deadly to the elderly; Covid-19 is deadly for those suffering from underlying medical problems; Covid-19 has been deadly to more blacks and people of color than any other race; and Covid-19 is deadly to those in an environment that prevents any form of social estrangement (prisons, schools, nursing homes, etc.). Mr. Cosby was not sentenced to life or death, so we request that Governor Wolf use his powers as Governor to show compassion to another human being, Bill Cosby. It has been well documented in the media and by Prison Secretary John Wetzel that SCI-Phoenix has been seriously infected with the Covid-19 virus. #FreeBillCosby #ReleaseVulnerableInmates #CoronaVirus # Covid19 A post shared by Bill Cosby (@billcosby) on April 18, 2020 at 6:05 p.m. PDT

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the jailed comedian, who was convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, takes medications for high blood pressure, suffers from glaucoma, and also nearly blocked arteries.

In addition, Bill had to undergo two surgeries so that his heart did not stop beating. Wyatt, in his statement, asked Governor Wolf if he could be released from prison due to his current medical condition. He said the comic did not receive a "life sentence or death sentence," so he should not have to die behind bars.

In recent news, Governor Wolf allowed certain prisoners to be sent to his home for confinement or for different facilities. However, Cosby was not one of those people. The disgraced comedian is also not the only celebrity requesting an early release from the coronavirus.

Ad

R. Kelly, the beleaguered R,amp;B singer, asked to be released from jail earlier this year, but the Savage family was among the many they advised against.



Post views:

0 0