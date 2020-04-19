Bhad Bhabie was speechless after Benzino's daughter scolded her on IG Live

Instagram

During an Instagram Live session, Coi Leray is trying to help her rapper friend apologize after provoking anger with her comment on Tarzan, but the latter insists that she said nothing wrong.

Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli She broke her silence after she provoked a backlash due to her recent comment from Tarzan, though she was once again scolded. In her recent Instagram Live session, the rapper Coi Leray He put his fellow hip-hop star in his place after an argument.

During the live session, Coi was trying to help Bhabie apologize after her controversial comments and stated that her friend did not mean anything wrong. Bhabie then told his viewers that he had no intention of comparing blacks to monkeys before apologizing. "If someone took it the wrong way, I'm sorry it was your fault," said the young rapper, and that's when Coi scolded her.

"No! That's it, sorry! That's all. It's not his fault!" Coi said, telling her friend to apologize once again. Bhabie maintained that he did nothing wrong, which caused the daughter of Benzino to say, "Don't play. Don't play. Real shit. I'm not laughing. I don't give a shit about these people."

"You made a mistake, brother. People say a lot out of anger. People want to kill people out of anger! It happens," Coi continued, leaving Bhabie speechless. "You need to understand that. Just be a woman about it, brother, just let them know it won't happen again. That's all!"

Having had enough, she cut Live after that.

Bhabie sparked controversy after he was compared to Tarzan, a fictional character of a human boy who was raised in the jungle by animals. "Seeing people who want to judge me by an image, in a dazzling light, that made me look a little darker. Then he tries to slander my name and make me look like a racist person," he said Monday. , April 13 live stream from Instagram.

She continued: "Tarzan … the story of Tarzan. He grew up around bears in the jungle. He didn't know any better! That's all he knows! When someone grows up in a certain area or a certain place, they are part of their environment. They only know what has existed, what they have been taught. "