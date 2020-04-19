Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy urges people to wash their hands in a cute PSA video

Instagram

During the short video, the girl explains how important it is to wash her hands with a DIY experiment she creates while in quarantine with her family.

Celebrities around the world have been sharing coronavirus-related PSAs during the quarantine, and Blue Ivy has joined the growing list of stars. The daughter of Beyonce Knowles She recently shared a video of her urging people to wash their hands to help prevent the virus from spreading further.

In the adorable video, Blue revealed that he was inspired to record the clip after doing a DIY experiment at his home. "That is why it is important to wash your hands," said the girl, before showing a cup full of a soap mixture and a plate full of pepper that she called the coronavirus.

"So you're going to want to stick your finger into the soap mixture. Make sure you get plenty of them," Blue continued explaining before dipping her finger into the plate, making the pepper spread. She added: "This is why it is very important to wash your hands. Because if you wash your hands, your hand will stay clean. But if your hands are dirty, it could make you sick."

Blue is not alone in releasing a video related to the coronavirus. Prior to this, her mother Beyonce highlighted the fact that the virus has "killed black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America" ​​during the "One World: Together at Home" concert over the weekend.

"A recent report from my hometown of Houston, Texas shows that of COVID-19 deaths within the Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African American," he said. "Please protect yourself. We are a family and we need it. We need your voices, your skills and your strength around the world. I know it is very difficult. Please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and keep on praying for our heroes. "