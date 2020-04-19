Beyonce offers her gratitude to all who work to combat the coronavirus pandemic

Beyonce managed to calm her followers with an emotional message in which she is sending her gratitude to all the essential workers in the health system and to all those who work tirelessly to combat the coronavirus pandemic. He also addressed the fact that blacks are being greatly affected by this entire crisis.

Check out the video The Shade Room shared below to see Bey talking to people paralyzed by fear at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people said her message sent a kind of calm, and others were upset that she seemed dressed as if she was going somewhere when "we are all supposed to be home."

A follower said: ‘Why is it so good? Law Lawd, elegant, excellent and talented !!!! 😍 ’and someone else also seemed to love this message Bey sent:‘ I told you … she makes it feel like everything is going to be fine. "

Someone else said: ‘Beyoncé is a legend. One of the greatest women to have ever done so. No matter how hard they hate, "and one commenter posted this message:" Beyoncé sounds like a country, I can never understand her. "I heard everything she said as plain as day."

A follower wrote this: "I wasn't even listening to her that beautiful." I can't take it seriously, it looks too good. "

Another annoying follower wrote: ‘First, where will Beyoncé go dressed like this? I thought we were inside, "and someone else said," But you're not donating or sending money to those in need or to those who make a sacrifice, so below. "

In other news, Bey managed to surprise millions of fans when she appeared on Disney family singalong Thursday, where he delighted them with a sweet and sincere performance.

Jay-Z's wife was a special guest in a star-studded lineup that included Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, and more.



