Beyonce highlights the black community during the appearance of & # 39; Together at Home & # 39;

The hit maker & # 39; Single Ladies & # 39; Sends a powerful public service announcement about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the African-American community during a surprise appearance on Lady GaGa's online show.

Beyonce Knowles made a surprise appearance during Lady Gaga& # 39; s "One world: together at home"Special to talk about how the coronavirus is affecting African Americans.

Success creator "Halo" had not been included in the announced lineup for the virtual event on Saturday night, April 18, 2020, but in a powerful video message she spoke about key workers helping to keep the country going. , many of whom are African-American

"Tonight, we celebrate true heroes," he said. "Those of us who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy. To the doctors, nurses, and other health workers who are away from their families to care for our own, we continue to pray for their safety."

"For those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers, and sanitation employees who work so that we can be safe in our homes, we appreciate your selfless service."

Referring to how the number of African Americans on the front lines puts them at high risk for contracting the virus, he added, "African Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that cannot afford to work from home. African American communities in general they have been seriously affected in this crisis. "

"People with pre-existing conditions are at even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in the United States. A recent report in my hometown of Houston, Texas showed that COVID deaths -19 in Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African American. "

The "Training" star begged, "Please protect yourself. We are a family and we need it, we need your voices and your skills and your strength around the world. I know it is very difficult, but be patient, stay encouraged, keep the Faith, stay positive and keep praying for our heroes. Good evening, and may God bless you. "

