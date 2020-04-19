Home Entertainment Beyonce has her own hair and makeup during quarantine, and she looks...

Beyonce has her own hair and makeup during quarantine, and she looks BETTER!

Beyonce is receiving rave reviews for her hair and makeup during the quarantine. MTO News is hearing that many of its friends and fans think it actually looks BETTER now.

And that's surprising, because during the quarantine, Beyonce is doing her hair and makeup.

Usually, the music queen hires a full glamor crew to prepare her for the cameras.

But now that Los Angeles is in emergency quarantine, Beyonce doesn't have access to her talented stylists. So, at least for now, she's doing her glamor alone.

