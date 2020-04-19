BBC Radio 4 announces a new program to help parents teach children at home during the confinement

The British radio station has released new educational content in an attempt to help struggling parents educate their children at home during the coronavirus blockade.

Up News Info –

BBC Radio 4 bosses are launching a new content show to help parents homeschool their children during the coronavirus blockade.

The new shows will support education and learning while children are at home in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, with Mohit Bakaya, BBC Radio 4 controller, insisting he wants "the station to do more for families to listen and learn together."

"We will present entertaining and informative new and archival programs that are closely aligned with the school's curriculum," he explained. "The BBC is supporting the nation with the largest educational package we have ever undertaken, and with these new programs and selected highlights from our Radio 4 archive, it is helping people continue their learning as part of the educational efforts of the BBC ".

"Home School Story with Greg Jenner"from the producers of the much-loved Radio 4 podcast"You're dead to me"will provide 15-minute history lessons with the"Horrible stories"star who describes the show as a" short, lively and fun narrative story aided by light-hearted sound effects. "

"Each episode is written in collaboration with an expert historian and offers a quick lesson, with a mini quiz at the end, to help children fall in love with the story," he said.

Stuart maconie will host the test "My generation", which focuses on the events and culture of different decades within living memory, while"Open book and first row"is a series of introductions specially commissioned by leading contemporary writers of nine great works of English literature, all of which are key texts in the GCSE syllabus.

The highlight of the "In our time"archive, exploring topics particularly relevant to school and university students, including Marie AntoinetteFeathered dinosaurs Carl Friedrich Gauss "prince of mathematicians" and "stormy peaks"will also be broadcast, along with the popular science series"The curious cases of Rutherford and Fry", who will investigate the scientific mysteries relevant to the curriculum.