Babyface and Teddy Riley reprogram IG battle after Twitter loses it due to Riley's technical difficulties

Babyface versus Teddy Riley on Instagram Live was supposed to be the battle of the century. However, this was not the case due to technical difficulties on the part of Teddy.

Both producers are responsible for some of the greatest hits of all time. Their catalog includes classics by Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, and more.

Swizz Beats and Timbaland were the ones who originally suggested that the two go head-to-head after having their own battle of the best.

Celebrities like Toni Braxton, Tyrese, Snoop Dogg, and more were excited by the event that started at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Babyface, who just got over the Coronavirus, popped up with a laptop and phone, while Teddy went with theater as a background band, hype, and even a dance routine.

After an hour of echoing and distracting the noises in Riley's ending and the hits played from Babyface's location, social media users decided that Babyface not only won with the songs he played, but because he didn't try to make a elegant show.

Riley's camp told viewers at 10 pm that they would return at 1030. However, Babyface turned to Instagram to suggest they do so at another time.

"I think it is correct that we postpone this until another time when there are no technical difficulties, and everyone can listen to the music the way it is needed," he explained to disappointed fans.

After being roasted on Twitter, Riley echoed the same sentiments.

‘It's like a boxing match (when) something goes wrong, we have to do it again. Please forgive us. We will be back. & # 39;

Toni and Tamar Braxton were on Twitter for hours after the accident due to Toni's tweets and Tamar's Instagram Live talking about the drama.

Ad

There is no official date for the rescheduled battle, but there are plenty of memes to retain fans until the time comes.



Post views:

0 0