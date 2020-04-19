Australia to force Facebook and Google to pay media for news content

Australia's Treasurer ordered Australia's competition watchdog to create a code of conduct for Facebook and Google that would force tech giants to pay Australian media companies for using their content, ABC News (AU) reports. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was working on the development of a voluntary code of conduct, but told the Australian government that it was "unlikely,quot; that a voluntary agreement would be reached on the issue of pay-for-content.

The ACCC was working on the code as part of a series of recommendations from its 2019 digital platforms consultation. The report of that research found, in addition to privacy concerns, that in Australia, Google and Facebook were receiving a large share of online advertising revenue, despite much of its content coming from media organizations, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said at the time.

The report called for a voluntary code that would require companies to negotiate with the media on how to pay for their content, and to advise media companies on algorithm changes that could affect online content ratings. The mandatory code ACCC is now writing will include penalties and define what content would be included, according to A B C.

"It is only fair that those who generate content be paid," said Frydenberg.

Australian newspapers and media, such as those in the USA. USA And other places, have been greatly affected by the economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, the guardian reports. Large Australian media companies have asked staff to cut wages, and several newspapers have stopped production due to a sharp decline in advertising revenue.

A draft code of conduct should be finalized by the end of July, according to the Guardian.

Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Verge