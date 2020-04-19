Athiya Shetty finally confirms her relationship with cricketer Rahul KL

Today is the birthday of ace cricketer Rahul KL and several celebrities and cricketers from B-town are wishing you on social media. However, the post that caught our attention was from Athiya Shetty. After denying rumors of a link to the cricket player, the actress's latest post makes their relationship quite official.

Athiya took the social networks and shared a photo of the two smiling. His caption for the photo read: "Happy birthday, my person @rahulkl,quot;.

Now how cute is that?

Athiya Shetty and Rahul KL have been linked by the media, tabloids, and even followed by paparazzi for a year. However, both the actress and the cricket player never spoke about it or gave any confirmation about it, despite leaving heart emojis in each other's posts frequently on Instagram. But, after looking at the post, we feel like this is the sweetest gift Athiya could have given her cricket boyfriend.