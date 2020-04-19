Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis Offers Quarantine Wine for Sale to Benefit Coronavirus Relief Effort

WENN

By launching the initiative by posting a video ad on social media, the Hollywood couple will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to a handful of charities where they've done their homework.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis They have created their own enclosure wine.

The Hollywood couple will launch the Oregon Pinot Noir to raise funds for the coronavirus relief effort.

Former castmates of "That 70s Show" launched the project on Sunday, April 19, posting a video ad on social media.

"These are unprecedented times we live in," says Kutcher in the clip. "And unprecedented times require (sic) …".

"More drink," adds Kunis, revealing that the drunk idea occurred to him.

"One hundred percent of revenue goes to a handful of charities we've done homework, due diligence, vetted to make sure their overhead is low enough where they really do the work they're supposed to do. His result is visible, so we put out the guessing game in case you want to help people, "he explains.

"So you can see this as a charitable donation."

Fans can pre-order two bottles of the exclusive wine for $ 50 (£ 40) at https://officialquarantinewine.com/. Each bottle also comes with a blank label, allowing you to write a personal thank you to whoever is toasting.

Proceeds will benefit GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America & # 39; s Food Fund.