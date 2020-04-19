Ammika Harris's dripping shower photo has Chris Brown jumping in the comments: his eyes are the same as Aeko's, fans say

Ammika Harris made headlines a lot these days, and Chris Brown fans seem to have their eyes on her too. She has been posting a lot of new photos with her and Chris's baby, Aeko, and this made the fans really happy.

People note that the baby is also pairing with its mother and father, and now, after seeing Ammika's recent post on her social media account, people say Aeko has the same eyes as her.

Look at the juicy photo Ammika shared on social media directly from her shower.

"Look back at 'the Big Bang theory' because I'm obsessed with Sheldon," Ammika said in her post.

Someone said to him, "You and Aeko have the same EXACT eyes, my God," and Ammika replied with the following: "The eyes are the windows of the soul ❤️"

Chris also made sure to include the comments and simply wrote "Bang Bang,quot;.

One commenter said: ‘If you look close enough, you can see that he is staring at you, by the way, thanks for inspiring me to buy plants. They have really changed the energy in my home. "

Someone else told Ammika that they are big fans of Chris Brown: 'Hi @ammikaaa, I love you so much, you're such a good mother, I'm also obsessed with Chris, I'm like one of his biggest fans, I would literally cry if he found me. you or him, but that could never happen 😔 & # 39; and Ammika replied with: & # 39; never say never ❤️ & # 39;

Another follower said, "@ammikaaa. I love you so much. Would you reply to me once I really appreciate that I love you?" And Ammika also responded to this fan.

Someone else said: ‘@ammikaaa hi Ammika, it's my birthday, could you wish me a happy birthday? You may not see this or respond. You are beautiful Mother of a beautiful son God bless you always. "

One commenter wrote: "Ammika responded and wished the fan a happy birthday, and they showed their gratitude."

Ammika has been enthusing fans lately, especially when she posed in a see-through dress.



