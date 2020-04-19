Amazon to keep distribution centers in France closed until April 22

Amazon will extend the closings of its distribution centers in France until at least April 22, Reuters reports. The e-commerce company closed six of the centers in France on April 15, after a French court ruled that Amazon could be fined € 1 million per item if it ships something that is not directly related to medical supplies, products from hygiene and food.

Amazon said the definition of what goods it could send was unclear and, instead of risking being fined, it opted to temporarily close distribution centers.

Workers' representatives in France brought Amazon to court for what they considered insufficient protections against the coronavirus. As of April 19, France has more than 19,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Amazon is now waiting for its appeal to be heard, Reuters reported. The judicial appeal must be filed on April 21.