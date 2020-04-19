All the former celebrities who distance themselves socially together

Forget the conscious coupling, it's about civil social distancing.
As we all continue to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by staying home, we spend much more time with the people we distance ourselves from socially, be it your partner, family, friends, roommates … or your ex.
And celebrities are no different, as many previous couples work together to be co-parents during this time, including Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, with the couple making their daughter's birthday celebration as special as possible.
Other stars also stay home with their friendly exes, even in matching pajamas (Where did you get those cute jammies, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis?!) and shoot TikTok videos together. You have to pass the time somehow, right? Just ask two former Bachelor Nation couples who keep fans guessing about their current relationship status after they decided to isolate themselves together and haven't been shy about it on social media.
Find out which former celebrities distance themselves socially …
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis
Thanks to the posts about the actress and her daughter. Tallulah willis& # 39; Instagram accounts, we see that Demi Moore and Bruce Willis They've been buckling up completely: other big ones, exes, and matching pajamas, all included.
"Neutral Chaotic," Tallulah aptly captioned a group photo with her famous parents, who were married for a decade before their high-profile split in 1998, arm in arm in pajamas.
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron
Are they or are they not?
Fans of the former Bachelorette couple have been speculating on whether or not they are together after it was revealed that Hannah was socially estranged from Tyler and a group of her friends in Florida, even starting a social media account to document the weather. of friends together called The Quarantine Team.
And clearly no hard feelings after she famously chose Jed Wyatt about Tyler at the end of their season, as the pair often joke about it and tend to fuel speculation about their possible reconciliation, despite the DWTS Champ recently confirmed that she is single after traveling to her Alabama home.
Whatever it is, we still send it and Jesus still loves them.
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan
Even when off the air, the Bachelor franchise never fails to keep fans interested.
After their breaks from Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison PrewettPilot Pete was seen with none other than Kelley, the fan-favorite contestant he met before his filming season began, Social Detachment in Chicago, where she lives.
The polarizing bachelor addressed his marital status in Nick ViallThe podcast shortly after it was revealed that they were together, explained, "Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yes, of course. It would be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. "
Until then, they will continue to make TikTok dance videos together.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Continuing to put his daughter True thompson First the keeping up with the Kardashians Star and the NBA player are adhering to the social distancing protocol together.
"Khloe is taking quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True," a source told E! News. "There are no play dates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly at Khloe's house and keeps in touch with them when she is not. They are not back together. They are raising and giving True a chance of having both parents in your life at the same time. "
And that included hosting a special second birthday celebration for her daughter, throwing an intimate Trollstheme party.
Cara santana and jesse metcalfe
After their surprising separation after 13 years together when he was photographed with two other women in January, rumors of a reconciliation between the actor and influencer ran rampant after they were photographed together at a gas station.
"They have not been together again," a source told E! News. "They were together for 14 years, they own a house together and they have made the mature decision to isolate themselves along with Jesse who lives in the guest house."
Ramona and Mario Singer
Listen, if wanting these crazy kids to get together is wrong, then we don't want to be right!
the Real Housewives of New York City Star revealed that she was staying home with none other than her ex-husband and daughter Avery in Florida after he "very generously invited her,quot; to quarantine him.
"We made a small pact between us, Mario and I, that will not stress each other and we have gotten along very well and I feel better," Ramona told E! News, with its co-star Sonja Morgan then denying in Watch what happens live that the two have connected.
Wayne brady and mandie taketa
The comedian turned to Instagram to address the headlines he was distancing socially from his ex-wife Mandie and her boyfriend, writing: "Co parenting and the ills of click bait."
He clarified in the video: "It is not true … we actually lived just two minutes from each other and we were quarantined between our two houses." Then he called Mandie his "producer partner and best friend."
The couple separated in 2006 and share custody of their daughter. Maile, 17, who "comes and goes between both houses,quot;.
