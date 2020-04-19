All the former celebrities who distance themselves socially together

Forget the conscious coupling, it's about civil social distancing.

As we all continue to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by staying home, we spend much more time with the people we distance ourselves from socially, be it your partner, family, friends, roommates … or your ex.

And celebrities are no different, as many previous couples work together to be co-parents during this time, including Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, with the couple making their daughter's birthday celebration as special as possible.

Other stars also stay home with their friendly exes, even in matching pajamas (Where did you get those cute jammies, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis?!) and shoot TikTok videos together. You have to pass the time somehow, right? Just ask two former Bachelor Nation couples who keep fans guessing about their current relationship status after they decided to isolate themselves together and haven't been shy about it on social media.