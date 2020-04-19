A possibly fatal and overlooked coronavirus crisis: a serious need for kidney dialysis

Politico first reported on the shortage of dialysis supplies in New York City hospitals.

The top two manufacturers of dialysis equipment and supplies said orders were multiplied by five and that they were increasing manufacturing and sending equipment and nurses to the New York region. Illinois-based Baxter said it also saw an increase in demand from China and Europe, and was flying on additional products from Europe this weekend.

"The increase in demand was so fast and so high," said Lauren Russ, a Baxter spokeswoman. "We are doing everything possible."

On Friday Fresenius announced that he was creating a national supply of machines that can be moved from one location to another. "We are committed to supporting hospitals with a continuous supply, particularly in the most affected markets, so that patients can get the care they need," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America in Massachusetts, in a statement. .

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was asked at his briefing Thursday about hospital reports indicating that dialysis machines were in short supply. Dr. Howard Zucker, the state's health commissioner, said "there is no shortage across the board," and Mr. Cuomo said hospitals that need equipment would get it.

In a statement, José E. Almeida, Baxter's chief executive, said the company was trying to prioritize product delivery "where it is needed most: hospitals that are being overwhelmed by an influx of patients who are seriously ill with Covid- 19 ". . "

At Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Dr. Donald Landry, president of medicine, contacted Mr. Fresenius Valley directly when other efforts failed and the situation became desperate. While Dr. Landry said he appreciated the company responding by sending more machines, supplies, and dialysis nurses, he described the experience as a warning to better prepare. "New York City gave us an idea of ​​when a system reaches the limit," he said.