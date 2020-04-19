A Guide to Pampering Yourself at Home Like a Goop Goddess

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

You've probably been hearing the term "self-care,quot; come up even more than usual lately.

But that's because the concept is more important than ever right now, now that our worlds are primarily contained within the confines of our homes and are expanded only by the force of our WiFi.

All of this is temporary, but the need to take care of our well-being, inside and out, is not. Fortunately, paying attention to one more often helps the other, making even the simplest steps a powerful multitask.

And if you already have a routine at home or urgently need some tips to de-stress, you've come to the right place.