A Guide to Pampering Yourself at Home Like a Goop Goddess

You've probably been hearing the term "self-care,quot; come up even more than usual lately.
But that's because the concept is more important than ever right now, now that our worlds are primarily contained within the confines of our homes and are expanded only by the force of our WiFi.
All of this is temporary, but the need to take care of our well-being, inside and out, is not. Fortunately, paying attention to one more often helps the other, making even the simplest steps a powerful multitask.
And if you already have a routine at home or urgently need some tips to de-stress, you've come to the right place.
Perhaps you are a person who never misses a workout, meditates daily, books all your grooming appointments well in advance, and has a treasure trove of wellness products on hand.
Or maybe you are like most people and try to do what you can, when you remember.
Either way, we're all in the same boat now in terms of the need to find ways to take care of ourselves at home, and Goop's Senior Beauty Editor Megan O & # 39; Neill He has shared some ways you can pamper your skin, body, and mind that feel forgiving but are comfortably achievable:
Touch your face (obviously with very clean hands)
"Give yourself a facial massage with whatever oil or face lotion you have, or nothing! I think things like facial massage are really relaxing and have an effect. You are supporting lymphatic drainage and deflation. The result is one more face. bright and luminous. You don't need a product for that. Something at all, it doesn't have to be a fancy facial oil or a fancy lotion. Simply doing that move is very relaxing and very effective.
"Same thing with a scalp massage. Great if you have a conditioner but you don't even need one. You don't even need to do it while you wash your hair, you can take a break from work and sit in a quiet place and massage yourself on the scalp. We have this Goop video that walks you through it, so it's really easy and takes a few minutes. It's a good break or a good relaxation ritual, or a morning ritual! "
Stretch it out, and we're not just talking about bread dough
"Foam roll if you have one," recommends Megan. If not, there are other ways to exercise your fascia, such as an online session with Bendable Body, a stretching / fascia work studio that offers online courses. I love Alo Yoga sessions online, or do a session of free online meditation to help incorporate relaxation into your day. "
Relax
Take a 2-minute cold shower to help manage stress. Cold water shock helps train your body to better handle stressors and anxiety throughout the day, and taking cold showers and / or ice baths helps to strengthen your immune system, which is so incredibly valuable right now. On our Netflix show The goop laboratory, we dedicate an entire episode to cold therapy, and also talk about the accompanying breathing method. We have an expert called Win hoff And one of the things it says is that if you take a 2-minute cold shower every day, you will basically live forever. It helps you manage stress, and helps boost immunity, and it works because it's a small stressor and it's training your body to better manage stress throughout the day and week.
"Win says 2 minutes is the optimal amount of time. It starts with 30 seconds and goes. So maybe you do it in the morning and then the bath is at night. The cold shower is also stimulating and a great way to start your routine. work from home. "
Feel free to inhale
Megan says if you want your bathroom to feel more like a spa, "a steam room is really cool right now. If you have essential oils, you can use them and put a few drops in your bathroom. Or, if you can find eucalyptus leaves It is so nice to hang it from the shower that when the steam fills the bathroom, the whole bathroom smells like eucalyptus. "
Multitask in the tub
"Hot baths are something we love to relax and get away from our phones. We suggest lighting a candle and sitting down with a face mask."
Megan's preferred options at home include, "from Dr. Amy Wechsler, a yogurt or whole milk mask (both are sources of exfoliating lactic acid) mixed with honey (antibacterial and soothing properties) or one of the facialist Joanna Vargas' home recipes for a shiny mask. The milk and honey mask is ideal for a mask and localized treatment. If you have blemishes, deal with it and go to sleep with it. Also, using aspirin if you have it, crush it and mix it with warm water to use it as salicylic acid to detect blemishes. "
Go ahead, storm that pantry
"For a hydrating mask, just crush an avocado and use it as a soft paste and dampen it on your skin and let it work for a bit. The avocado is very rich and creamy and has conditioning properties. Rub it on your scalp and hair. That is a great moisturizing mask.Olive oil is also a great antioxidant-packed body moisturizer, similar to coconut oil, and it is also very hydrating.
"For the products that people have at home in their medicine cabinets or refrigerators, coconut oil has antibacterial benefits and is also moisturizing, so you can use a little coconut oil. It doesn't need much, so a little It helps a lot to soften your skin. You can use that to do the facial massage or just use it as a moisturizer. "
Eye openers
"To snort or calm your eyes: go into your freezer and take any frozen bag of vegetables or fruit and put that bag in your eyes. Use the traditional way and cut a cucumber and put the slices in your eyes, or even use a spoon frozen over her eyes to help calm her. "
Do some unique searches
Last but not least, don't forget your feet. Megan reminds us: "It is also a good time to give yourself a foot massage. Whether you are alone or with other important people during this time, it is a great way to have that relaxing touch. It is something really beautiful that is relaxing. or comforting. You can't use anything at all, as the action is amazing, or use a little coconut oil from your kitchen, or whatever lotion you have out there. "
Do you need a little extra pampering? Check the items below to start your spa day at home …
Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Face Oil
Made from precious Blue Tansy oil, this luxurious treatment includes Azulene, which helps soothe dry, irritated skin, reduce the appearance of redness, and give your face a bit of balance.
TriggerPoint Core Multi-Density Solid Foam Roll
The unique multi-density mesh pattern of this TriggerPoint Foam Roller provides targeted compression ideal for self-massage, relieves pain and improves flexibility. It also includes free online instructional videos.
Vitruvi essential oil blend
If you have a diffuser at home, these essential oil blends will be a boon. They come in four different scents, with Boost offering a revitalizing citrus, Dusk infused with lavender for a restful sleep, Pacific to help you remember the salty air and beach bonfires, and Quiet, a floral scent that recharges a tired mind. . Don't have a diffuser? Rub between your palms and inhale before meditation, or use a little in a steam shower.
Before you finish reading, review these eight things to help rest your eyes.
