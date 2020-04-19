2 Chainz donates meals to medical workers

As we see more and more celebrities come together to help out during this viral pandemic, 2 Chainz has joined the list and donated food.

Atlanta rapper and business partner Mychel "Snoop,quot; Dillard left hundreds of meals to health workers at the Southern Regional Medical Center in Atlanta, GA.

Sponsored by their restaurant, co-owned by Dillard, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge and Tru Foundation, they were able to make a difference.

Dillard stated: "Escobar is an establishment that has always been about people," says Escobar's co-owner Mychel "Snoop,quot; Dillard. "When things affect our community, it is only fair that we contribute in any way possible; we are looking to do that with food for health workers at the Southern Regional Medical Center."

It is no secret that 2 Chainz returns. It has also given homeless people, paid a year of rent for disabled vets, providing children's lunch and toys, and much more.

Rihanna, Jay Z, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Kevin Hart, Diddy, Lizzo, and many more have given back to help with the COVID-19 relief effort.

The viral pandemic has caused a major disruption in our daily lives.

Schools across the country have closed, while teachers and parents adapt to virtual learning.

More than 20 million people have applied for unemployment, and others have received cut wages.

States like California and New York have been the most affected by COVID-19. By contrast, Texas has decided to open its state this coming Friday. Florida also opened its beaches with limited access.

The government also passed a stimulus bill that allows Americans to get $ 1,200 to offset costs, during this trial period.

According to worldometers.infoThe United States has had 764,177 confirmed cases with 70,172 recovered and 40,591 lives claimed.

Roommates, please keep the whole world in your thoughts and prayers.