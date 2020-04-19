10 concert movies available for music lovers to stream right now

The wait to see live music in person is going to be long.

As the planet continues to fight the global coronavirus pandemic by practicing extreme social distancing and postponing (in some cases indefinitely) any event involving a large gathering of strangers, the concert halls will remain dark and the festival will remain empty until is considered safe enough for us. everything to meet again. And while the artist broadcasts live and televised events like last week’s The Disney Family Singalong and One world: together at home They’re doing their part to scratch the itch, music lovers everywhere know there’s nothing like the show and feel of a sand tour or festival set.

So how do we go about obtaining our solution? Fortunately, there are a plethora of concert movies out there, waiting to be broadcast in our living rooms. And while many of them will cost you a little money to rent or own, there are a handful that won’t cost you anything to look at. (Provided you already have a subscription to a streaming service or four.)