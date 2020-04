What works: multi-platform support, also allows you to call landlines

What it doesn't: Consume more data than most other video calling apps

One of the oldest video calling platforms, Skype works on all platforms. It can be used with almost any device: Mac, Android, iOS, Alexa, Xbox and it even has a dedicated web plugin. In addition to video calls, it also supports smart messaging, file sharing, real-time voice translation, and more.