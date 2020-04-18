Zooey Deschanel's boyfriend gets excited about his hair coloring skills at home

Instagram

Self-isolated with the ex-star of & # 39; New Girl & # 39; To avoid the coronavirus pandemic, Jonathan Scott, star of & # 39; Property Brothers & # 39 ;, says his girlfriend is the perfect person to quarantine.

TV Makeover Expert Jonathan Scott is sprouting over girlfriend Zooey DeschanelHairdressing skills after the actress dyed her gray hair during their closure together.

The "Property Brothers" star and the former "New girl"The star has been self-isolating for the past month and Scott has become his girl's grooming model.

"She cut and colored my hair and did an amazing job," she revealed to People. "Better than I think the salon could do."

The 41-year-old woman has truly been enjoying Deschanel's company, praising her culinary skills and her ability to entertain him during the couple's downtime.

He added, "Let me tell you, I've been quarantined with the perfect person. Zooey is not only an amazing cook, but also a musician, so our house is constantly full of music."

Being in the midst of a budding romance has allowed him to stay positive in uncertain times.

"I think we're taking it one day at a time here and it's crazy that no one would have predicted," he said. "But I'm glad to be with someone I love and someone who is so talented."