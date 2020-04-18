Your Baby Mama Pops Pills

Instagram

The elite Noel accuses OT's ex-girlfriend Malika of abusing drugs and “ sucking and fucking in the Hollywood hills for decades & # 39; & # 39 ;, since Keyshia's brother, Sean, He also intervened in his sister's enmity with the rapper & # 39; CoCo & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Keyshia Cole and OLD TESTAMENT. GenasisThe enmity is getting uglier. While the veteran rap star has stopped responding to O.T.'s speeches, Keyshia's sister, Neffeteria "Neffe" Pugh, continues to trade shots with the Atlanta-born star. And now the drama has involved Keyshia's other sister, Elite Noel, as well as O.T's baby mom. Malika Haqq after O.T. shadowed Keyshia's mother.

In a now-deleted Instagram post dated Wednesday April 15, Elite indicted Malika, who gave birth to her and O.T.'s son. in March, abusing drugs and labeling her a bitch for having slept with various guys. "Hey otgenasis, you said you didn't like street fighting, drugs, and drug addicts, but your baby mom has been sucking and getting into the Hollywood Hills for decades … … black ** k, white d ** k, small d ** k, large d ** ks … skinny d ** ks, fat d ** ks, rich d ** ks poppin 'pills like Tylenol !!!!!! ……. ", he wrote in a tirade laden with profanity.

Without stopping there, Elite was more specific in naming the former O.T. "I want all the smoke on my mom … … and since I can't catch it, I have to take the licks @malika and it's not about keyshia or neffe because they can handle theirs," he continued.

Elite was angry after O.T. he dug his mother in one of his posts. Elite stated, "But my mom … that's outside of me … all bets are off! (We get excited and fight with Frankie because we love her, never with a little bit of hatred! On social media talk about Selling my crack mom is a hateful thing, so now her family is not exempt) and I'm not talking about her baby or her other children … I'm talking about their sex … any of them … all of them .. (line them up) do you actually have sisters who want to put on gloves with me? "

Elite disagreed with the O.T. in which he mocked her and Keyshia's mother. "I almost went to jail once … for selling CRAC TO ME MOMMA," he wrote, after posting a photo of Keyshia's mother.

The same posts also elicited reaction from Keyshia's brother, Sean Cole, who said he was sitting on the whole situation, thinking that O.T. he was just joking until he talked about his mother. "I'm really sitting laughing with the damn like 'Oh, he made her get off her little tall horse'," he said in a video. "I'm thinking he's joking with her. I didn't realize that n *** a was a complete a ** b *** h and it was really emotional. But still, it wasn't done. Like I said, my sister She's a big idiot. She chooses her fight and doesn't call saying, "Bring them in, little brother."

But that changed once O.T. brought Keyshia's mother to the dispute. "You know you screwed up right now, right? My mom had nothing to do with this shit. My mom has been fighting this battle for a long time. My mom represents all the real n * ** like & # 39; moms of the real fight, "Sean continued, before calling OT" a suburban ** Crip. "

He added, "Your mom didn't take drugs because your mom was probably living in a big house. You probably were with her the whole time. So you probably sign up. My mom likes Afeni Shakur on some other shit. Really what I'm going to to do is … I'm going to hit your butt. I'm on you. "