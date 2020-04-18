YOU. Attack rappers as Tiny Harris tells young girls to stay away from bad guys in bold video interview

Diva Tiny Harris and her rapper husband T.I. sat down for a long interview where they made some surprising comments that angered some people.

The powerful couple have had their share of cheating and drama scandals, and are now talking about other people's romance.

While talking about music, T.I. Once again they went after female rappers for their explicit lyrics. According to reality TV stars, rap music made by female MCs (Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion) is killing romance.

In your podcast, Expeditiously, the Atlanta rapper asked, "Do you think today's music and pop culture, in general, have anything to do with the way people think about relationships and marriage?"

Tiny replied, "I think so, it can be a distraction because, you know, there are a lot of h ** s and b ***** s … like there's no real love in the songs."

YOU. He said: "They don't want to hear that, listen, man, I've seen more girls sing the most contemptuous raps."

Tiny shared, "Everyone is turning away from love and the music is fucking everyone."

TIP. He continued: "The way that all (women) gravitate, and I would also add that you say you want a certain type of man, but that you are continually attracted to the antithesis."

Tiny also warned her daughters and nieces about dating "bad boys."

Some criticized Tiny for staying with a man who cheats on her all the time, and others criticized T.I. for being a terrible husband and always blaming women.

One advocate said: “They both spoke nothing but the truth! This music marketing is no longer good. There is no love, no genuine passion for music. Each and every one does it for money and attention. ”

Another commenter stated: “Here they go again with their love for toxic masculinity! This is an uncomfortable topic for them because she is an example of dating a man who is chasing you, she has even married him 🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️

Why is he always blaming women?!?! ”

This person shared: “There are female rap artists who are rapping on real life issues and positive things. But that kind of music is not "enlightened,quot; for you. They are not promoted properly, and no one pays attention to them. "

A fourth follower stated: "There is a market for that, but children do not want to hear that sadly." They prefer to hear about guns, drugs, and having girls. "I'm doing my part to try to get good music back, but it takes more than a few to get GOOD MUSIC back!"

