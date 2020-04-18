YNW Melly makes a public petition to Kanye West after denial of jail release is denied

Instagram / WENN

In related news, the rapper from & # 39; Mixed Personalities & # 39; He still suffers from symptoms of the disease in prison and is being given Tylenol and Gatorade to treat the effects of the virus.

YNW Melly He is apparently desperate to get out of jail while fighting COVID-19. After a judge rejected the Florida rapper's request for house arrest while awaiting trial for a double murder case, the rapper recently turned to his Twitter account to contact Kanye West for help

"@kanyewest needs your help, Dm," so the Florida rapper tweeted hit creator "Famous", with whom he once collaborated for "Mixed Personalities." It seemed like he wanted Kanye to help him out of prison considering that he and his wife Kim Kardashian They are actively fighting for prison reform.

However, fans were not enthusiastic about his action, and one said to Melly, "How about you send him a message in private?" Someone else wrote, "Kim don't take this case, bruh." Without sympathizing with him, another person said, "I thought when you committed a crime … you make your time …"

In related news, Melly was said to still be suffering from symptoms of the illness inside the prison. TMZ claimed that she is being given Tylenol and Gatorade to treat the effects of the virus with a source that Melly reportedly reportedly had "shortness of breath, body aches and headaches."

Melly's family broke the news earlier this month that she tested positive for COVID-19 while in jail. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, later filed legal documents asking the judge to release him to house arrest and allow him to be treated at a medical center on his own.

The lawyer continued to argue that the rapper was in danger of dying in prison due to the new Coronavirus. Since her positive diagnosis, she suffers from severe chills, heavy breathing, headaches, and body aches.

However, according to legal documents, the judge orders Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, to remain in the Broward County Jail in Florida. The judge also said that if the 20-year-old hip-hop star wanted to receive medical treatment in prison, he could speak to the Broward Sheriff's Office to make arrangements.