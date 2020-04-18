YNW Melly asks Kanye West for help to get out of jail

Roommates, despite being recently diagnosed with coronavirus, rapper YNW Melly was denied an early release from prison, and now he hopes his celebrity contacts can help him out. He recently posted a tweet directed at Kanye West in hopes that Ye (or his wife Kim Kardashian) will help him be released from a Florida jail.

If you're a fan of YNW Melly, then you know one of their most popular songs features none other than the legendary Kanye West. That's why it's not so surprising that Melly asks Ye to help him out of his dire legal situation. If you've been up to date, YNW Melly is doing everything she can to get out of jail, especially since she recently tested positive for coronavirus.

However, her requests continue to be denied due to the gravity of her charges, which involve a double murder of her two friends she allegedly committed in early 2019. Melly recently visited her Twitter account to send a message to Kanye. He just tweeted, "@kanyewest needs your help, Dm."

As you know, Kanye and Kim Kardashian have friends in high places, and Kim has spent the past few years fighting for criminal justice reform that will produce successful results to get inmates out of prison. YNW Melly probably hopes the same thing can happen to her.

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Melly allegedly receives Tylenol and Gatorade to treat her coronavirus symptoms, and prison staff are reportedly not adequately monitoring her health as directed.

