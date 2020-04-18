WWE Star Roman Reigns expecting twin babies

WENN

Wrestling superstar and his wife Galina Joelle Becker are having not just one but two new additions to their growing family as she is pregnant with another pair of twins.

Up News Info –

Wrestling superstar Roman kingdoms is ready to become a father of twins.

WWE regular, who already has a daughter and twins with his wife Galina Joelle Becker, has announced that the couple will return to be parents for babies of four and five years.

"I'm looking to be Papa Bear Five!" he says to Muscle & Fitness. "Latest news, we really haven't shared that."

The news of the baby comes a year after the 34-year-old returned to wrestling after fighting leukemia a second time.