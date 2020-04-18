Wiz Khalifa will enjoy a quarantine time with the virtual festival WeedMaps: you can also drop a new record on 04/20

Rapper Wiz Khalifa doesn't let the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from enjoying April 20, the day that all marijuana enthusiasts celebrate annually. According to the outlet, Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper has many plans for April 20 of this year, one of which may include releasing a new record.

Unfortunately, April 20 celebrations are suspended worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, considering that most Western nations have strongly banned or discouraged gatherings of more than 5 people.

Ironically, the entire month of April this year is 4/20 because it is 2020 and it is the fourth month of the year, but that is neither here nor there. Regardless, Wiz Khalifa continues to celebrate 4/20 through various ways, potentially including his aforementioned registration and a collaboration with Weedmaps.

Reportedly, next Monday, Wiz Khalifa will host Weedmaps & # 39; Higher Together: Sessions from Home, practically working alongside great rappers and artists like Dave East, Ari Lennox, Cam'ron, and many others. .

In a press release for the exciting digital gathering, Khalifa explained that he was more than excited to hang out with the other "Weedmap smokers,quot; around the world. In addition, the rapper addressed the aforementioned project that has not been disclosed.

While he has not revealed whether he will release a new album, fans are fully convinced that they will have a chance to hear new music from Mr. Khalifa. On Twitter, Khalifa asked fans if it was a good idea to release an entirely new album on April 4, 2020.

Wiz fans know that she has a child with Amber Rose. Alexis Stone reported on a meeting between Amber, Wiz and Alexander "AE,quot; Edwards earlier this year in which all three parties were celebrating her son's birthday. Around that time, Amber was also dealing with the social media pushback regarding her face tattoo.

The social media post, with the whole family included, featured Amber, Wiz and Alexander at a celebration of Sebastian and the baby, Slash. Amber shared a sweet message for her son on his seventh birthday.



