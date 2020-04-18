Willie Nelson will celebrate marijuana day by hosting a virtual variety show

WENN

To be broadcast live on Twitch, the event & # 39; Come and Toke It & # 39; The country's legend will begin on April 20 and is expected to last four hours and 20 minutes.

Willie Nelson It is preparing its third major event since closing to celebrate the unofficial day of the Marijauana world.

The country's legend and grass activist will host a live variety show, "Come and Toke It," on April 20, the unofficial wake-up and bake party for drug addicts.

The event will feature Willie, along with musical guests, comedians, and cannabis experts.

Making the most of marijuana day, the special will last four hours and 20 minutes and will start at 4.20 p.m. US Central Time USA

The live stream, broadcast on Twitch, will also raise money for the Last Prisoner Project.

"Come and take it with me on 4/20 at 4:20 am Central Time," Nelson writes in a statement. "There will be music and good times. And it is for a good cause."

Nelson was one of the first big stars to host a virtual festival since closing when he hosted his "Luck Presents: Until New Notice" event last month. He also hosted the "At Home with Farm Aid" special this past weekend, April 11.