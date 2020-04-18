Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan posts best content on Instagram during COVID-19 crash

Leslie Jordan is a character actor who is best known for her role as Beverley Leslie, the nemesis of Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), in Will and grace. But, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the four-foot-eleven-foot actor has earned millions of fans on Instagram because of his sweet and crazy videos.

Before the blockade, Jordan had around 100,000 followers on Instagram. But thanks to his amazing content over the past few weeks, Jordan now has 3.2 million followers and the numbers keep growing every day.

Jordan is not doing anything that is highly produced or programmed. Instead, it is exactly the opposite. The 64-year-old man simply sits in front of the camera to share his thoughts as he isolates himself on an Airbnb in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jordan also cares for his 84-year-old mother and rented a nearby house because he knew immediately that he could not live with her.

"You just can't go back to your mother at 64. It just doesn't work," he said. Page six. "So, I rented the prettiest place within driving distance, so I don't go out there, I come and go. Just when I'm going crazy, I think, 'Oh, I'm going to Mom's house,' and we have a swing on the porch and we sat down to distance ourselves from the neighbors. "

When Jordan noticed his number of followers increasing rapidly, he said when he hit 250,000 followers that it was "exhausting to be vah-rul!" with his thick southern accent. Then, when he reached a milestone milestone of a million followers, he made a video of himself dressed in a suit and sunglasses while sitting in a chair with his hands folded on his lap.

"You may be wondering why I have sunglasses and a little suit," Jordan told the camera. "Because that's the way people who have a million Instagram followers dress."

The quirky posts also include Jordan trying to follow an exercise video, reading children's books, and documenting his daily routine, which includes a breakfast ritual that may or may not include viewing pornography.

"Oh, don't you dare judge me," Jordan said. "You are all out there doing it. At least I can see it. It's better than CNN."

In addition to Will and graceJordan has appeared in more than a dozen movies and television shows throughout his career, and jokes that he has been openly gay "from birth." He says he "fell out of the womb and landed on his mother's heels."

Leslie Jordan has also revealed "with great fanfare,quot; in one of her posts that she is starting a "Dylan McDermott fan club for middle-aged gay men."

“I, Leslie Jordan, plan to be listed as the founder and the guiding light. In fact, I'm the only member right now, but interest has been expressed and we're working on a poster, "said Jordan, who has co-starred with McDermott on American horror story.

McDermott responded to the post by writing: “I am not worthy! I can't wait for the POSTER ", before adding:" Let's make the new version of TWINS! I'm calling my agent now! "



