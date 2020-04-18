Why Rina Sawayama didn't delay her debut album during the coronavirus

It is an interesting time for musicians.

As the world continues to fight the global coronavirus pandemic, artists everywhere are wondering what their next one will be and what it should be. Something like Charli XCX, stoop to produce completely new new music collections inspired, at least in part, by the crisis. Others, like Lady Gaga with her highly anticipated ChromaticThey are taking their long-awaited new releases off the calendar indefinitely, waiting for a calmer moment when the world can collectively share the new songs, as planned. Still others are still on course and going through scheduled launches long before COVID-19 took over almost every aspect of reality.

Rina Sawayama He is one of those artists.

Almost three years after the release of their acclaimed debut EP, appropriately titled QUARREL, the promising Japanese-born British pop sensation released their first full-length album on Friday, April 17. And as he told E! News exclusively, there was never any doubt that SAWAYAMA would be pushed or delayed.