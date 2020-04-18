Why Rina Sawayama didn't delay her debut album during the coronavirus

It is an interesting time for musicians.
As the world continues to fight the global coronavirus pandemic, artists everywhere are wondering what their next one will be and what it should be. Something like Charli XCX, stoop to produce completely new new music collections inspired, at least in part, by the crisis. Others, like Lady Gaga with her highly anticipated ChromaticThey are taking their long-awaited new releases off the calendar indefinitely, waiting for a calmer moment when the world can collectively share the new songs, as planned. Still others are still on course and going through scheduled launches long before COVID-19 took over almost every aspect of reality.
Rina Sawayama He is one of those artists.
Almost three years after the release of their acclaimed debut EP, appropriately titled QUARREL, the promising Japanese-born British pop sensation released their first full-length album on Friday, April 17. And as he told E! News exclusively, there was never any doubt that SAWAYAMA would be pushed or delayed.
"It was important for me to keep releasing the album because, you know, personally, I really wanted it to come out because I had been sitting for a long time," he explained, stressing the importance of music at this crucial moment. moment in history "And there was no reason to reject it because, on a philosophical level, I feel that we all need music to distract us. (I'm) listening to the radio a lot, and the radio only that, apart from the newsletters, it reminds me that You know, things keep moving forward. "
Coming out of an EP as well received as QUARREL It was, the singer admits there was a bit of pressure to live up to the hype she'd built around her when it came time to start working on the album. "I got into the mindset at one point to try to achieve it, to try to compare it to QUARREL, and I thought, 'Oh, I can't do anything as good as that or something that resonates the same way,' but that's not what this is about, "Sawayama told us." I'm so thankful for my fans that, you know, they let me do what I like. And I think if I somehow took it the wrong way and tried to give them what they want, it's like I'm just looking for validation and, in my opinion, that's not what an artist should be fighting for. "
"I think the kind of key principle is that collaboration is the key to a good job or a good album," he added. To that end, she rejoined with QUARREL producer Clarence Clarity, recruiting the mysterious musician as executive producer this time, while connecting with "people like Bram inscore, Nicole Morier and Kyle shearer, all these amazing composers. "
In the lead-up to the album's release, Sawayama released a handful of singles, each representing a different flavor. There was the nu-metal lead single "STFU!", The glorious and sparkling disco song "Comme des Garçons (Like the Boys)", the crispy and creepy "XS,quot;, and the beautiful ballad dedicated to her queer friends – she came out as a pansexual in 2018 – "Chosen Family,quot;. While each is exclusively Rina, each is a detour to a different genre. And that was by design.
"Digging deeper was definitely the mission statement. I wanted to create a challenge, well, I mean, it was a challenge, definitely, but I definitely made it more challenging by putting in a bunch of different genres," Sawayama told us. , explaining the overall focus of the album. "But yeah, just dig deep. I delved into my family history, my trauma and was able to create something that I'm very, very happy about."
For "Comme des Garçons (Like the Boys)", in which he worked with Inscore, a frequent contributor to Troye Sivan& # 39; s and Morier, who has writing credits in Britney Spears& # 39; Blackout, circus and Femme Fatale Albums, the inspiration for the fan-favorite powerful and funky song came from the most unlikely places. "I think that morning, I was feeling very underconfident. And we were talking about trust in general and Nicole was, you know, talking about male trust and …Beto O & # 39; Rourke"Sawayama explained." He lost the Texas primary or something, and said, "I was born to win." And we were like, "God, a woman would never say that." And so Bram at the time was just composing this amazing beat and just kept going, really … I wanted it to sound like a Kylie (Minogue) 2000s song makes you feel really cool, sexy and powerful. "
When it came to "XS," with its ingenious sonic dichotomy of a crisp rock guitar marking a dance beat meant to represent the give and take between our deliberate ignorance of climate change and fleeting moments of terrifying clarity, intentions Sawayama's were clear. .
"XS 'is like one of my favorites because it's just, it's quite chaotic, in a way, but in very controlled chaos. We came in with the instruments for that, so I thought,' Really I want to do something like that hit NERD but then it's like Pussycat Dolls. So (it has) that contrast. I think every four bars, this guitar stab should happen. And then we went there, "he explained. "The lyrics are important in & # 39; XS & # 39; because they just pretend to be … about capitalism and our new set of rules in terms of capitalism and how we, myself included, are slaves and can't get out. I think that buying more is not just capitalism, it is complete consumerism and hyperconsumption. I just wanted to criticize it. "
While her favorite song on the 13-track LP changes from day to day, when we talked to her, it was "F – k This World (Interlude)" because, as she explained, "it's very simple, quite short, and it's like my type song breakup with Earth ": There are two you can't wait to play live whenever possible. "Dynasty & # 39 ;, probably," he revealed. "Although I think 'STFU!' Is going to be a lot of fun seeing the Pixels (named after their fan base) moshing."
Until then, however, she only hopes her album can do for her fans what radio has done for her in these uncertain times.
"I really hope the music inspires people. It is a very personal album," admitted Sawayama. "So I really hope that it takes people on a journey and also provides some kind of distraction from current situations."
SAWAYAMA It is now available
