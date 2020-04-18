WHO says there is a big problem with coronavirus antibodies and immunity: BGR

The World Health Organization (WHO) said tests of coronavirus immunity could prove that someone survived COVID-19, but there is no evidence that a person is immune to the virus.

Comments come in response to more talk about immunity testing and immunity passports for the coming weeks and months.

Scientists studying the new SARS-CoV-2 virus have been unable to determine how long immunity lasts, given that the disease is only a few months old at this time.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

More than 2.2 million people worldwide have been confirmed as infected with the new coronavirus as of Saturday morning. It took just three months for COVID-19 to kill more than 154,000 patients and change our daily lives. Social distancing measures have become the norm in most countries, and medical systems have rushed to ensure they have sufficient supplies and evidence. At the same time, doctors have been experimenting with all sorts of known medications to ease the symptoms of COVID-19 and prevent life-threatening complications. Separately, the researchers obtained an increasing number of studies for the new disease, while others created more than 70 candidate vaccines for SARS-CoV-2.

The general consensus is that immunity against COVID-19 is what will help us overcome this modern plague, and that can be achieved by surviving the infection or by vaccinating. But the WHO has some bad news about immunity to COVID-19. At this time, the mere detection of antibodies does not guarantee protection against the disease.

"These antibody tests will be able to measure that level of serological presence, that level of antibodies, but that does not mean that someone with antibodies,quot; is immune, WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said Friday. The head of the organization's emerging diseases and zoonoses unit added that WHO officials discovered many countries that suggested immunity tests "would capture what they believe will be a measure of immunity."

In fact, there has been a lot of talk lately about immunity and about so-called immunity passports that would confirm that a person is a survivor of COVID-19. As we have explained in the past, everything could work, but it could also fail if strict procedures are not applied to guarantee the validity of the data. Also, there is a big question about immunity that has yet to be answered: We have no idea how long this acquired immunity lasts.

“What these tests will do will measure the level of antibodies. It is an answer that the body has one or two weeks after being infected with this virus, "said the doctor at a press conference in Geneva, by CNBC. "At this time, we have no evidence that the use of a serological test can demonstrate that an individual is immune or is protected against reinfection."

WHO Executive Director of Emergency Programs Dr. Mike Ryan explained that researchers are studying the length of protection that COVID-19 antibodies can provide.

"No one is sure if someone with antibodies is fully protected against disease or exposure again," he said. "Also, some of the tests have sensitivity issues. They can give a false negative result. "

He continued: “Regarding recovery and then reinfection, I think we don't have the answers for that. That's unknown. "Kerkhove detailed a Shanghai study on Monday that showed some patients had no,quot; detectable antibody response, "while others had a high response. He added that if the latter group is immune to the second reinfection it is,quot; a separate question. "

Several reports from various countries detailed cases of patients with COVID-19 who recovered but then tested positive again. Doctors are still trying to explain the phenomenon.

The WHO has faced strong criticism of President Trump in recent weeks, and Trump announced a few days ago that the United States will stop funding the organization. The WHO has not had a perfect response to the new pandemic, but it remains the world's only health agency and its expertise is required during pandemics.

Also, whatever WHO has done wrong, how some governments reacted to the pandemic is not WHO's fault. Some countries were able to prepare rapid responses to the pandemic, with Germany, Iceland, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam as examples. Others, like the United States, wasted the weeks advantage they had and did not make sure they had the supplies, logistics, and protocols that could have helped them flatten the curve since the start of the local outbreaks.

In other words, WHO's guidance and opinion still have to count for something and should not be discounted just because it is not entirely good news.

Image source: TREZZINI MARCIAL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock