What you need to know about too hot to drive (like who wins!)

So, you're watching everyone talk about Netflix Too hot to handle and don't have the bandwidth (or desire) to verify it? It's great. There is a lot of television out there for you to watch! Or books, if that's your thing. If you are not watching, but you have remote curiosity about the whole thing. We are here for you.
Warning, spoilers continue!
WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT
Too hot to handle He takes a bunch of sexy singles (are there any other kinds of singles on dating reality shows?) from all over the world and places them in an exotic location where they are encouraged to wear bathing suits and show off their toned bodies.
It looks a lot Love islandBut there is a twist. Because of course there is a twist. Every reality show needs a turn now.
While they can be seen and not trapped in herds and forced to speak to the walls like Love is blind, and it looks a shocking amount like Love island, Too hot to handle You chore your crop of sexy singles without touching.
The twisted premise
Yes, for the opportunity to take home $ 100,000, Too Hot to Handle contestants cannot touch each other in a sexual way. Kisses? It costs money ($ 3,000 to be exact). Oral sex? It costs money. Intercourse? It costs a lot of money ($ 20,000). Contestants have to compete in physical challenges, tempting them along the way. But the A.I. Hostess (yes, it's a cone or something like that) Lana tells the contestants that they are supposed to be forming meaningful relationships without the physical aspect. Can these people keep their hands a secret and know their potential partners or will they give in to temptation?
So who wins?
After several people are unable to keep their hands on themselves and lose money, a couple, Harry and Francesca, recover by not having sex with each other. With $ 75,000 in the prize pool, Lana, the host robot, decides that the remaining 10 contestants can split the prize. Yes, each remaining person has just received $ 7,500.
All episodes of the first season of Too hot to handle They are now streaming on Netflix.
