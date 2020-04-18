WGA and AMPTP move closer to agreeing on a May 11 start date for film and television contract negotiations – Deadline

The WGA and AMPTP continue to approach a May 11 start date for negotiations of a new film and television contract, and for an extension of their current pact from May 1 to June 30. Negotiations had started on March 23. , but were delayed due to the closure of the industry's COVID-19.

However, one problem remains pending until the union and AMPTP fully agree on the start of negotiations: the WGA proposal that "as an additional means to address the immediate impact of the pandemic," labor administrators and administrative staff of the Health Fund must adopt, before April 24, "an amendment to the plan that extends eligibility to plan participants who will lose coverage until the end of the year because they do not meet the earnings threshold during this period of otherwise they don't have extended care points to continue their coverage. "

WGA West CEO David Young detailed the union's position in an April 15 letter to AMPTP President Carol Lombardini, saying the union was "ready to accept" the contract extension and negotiating schedule. if the trustees of the Health Fund agreed to extend the eligibility coverage.

Lombardini, who had originally proposed the June 30 extension (the WGA wanted to extend the contract through September), responded to Young in a letter dated April 17, saying that "The AMPTP appreciates the WGA's agreement with the proposed extension of the AMPTP Minimum Basic Agreement until June 30, 2020. The AMPTP also agrees with the WGA's proposal to exchange proposals on May 1, 2020 and start negotiations on May 11, 2020. Since these negotiations will They will carry out in an unusual way, call me at your convenience so that we can discuss the details surrounding the conduct of the upcoming negotiations. "

However, you told Young that you will need to have "more internal discussions regarding the issue completely separate from the writers' health coverage that you mentioned in your letter and will respond once those discussions are over. In the meantime, I look forward to starting. what we hope is a productive and successful negotiation ”.