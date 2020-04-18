Weeknd's new record after hours stays at the top of the table for three weeks

The new record for the Weeknd, After hours, It has remained at the top of the Billboard album chart for the third week in a row. According to Billboard, The Weeknd's new album has been consistently making sales since it was first released in late March.

He is currently followed by Rod Wave. Pray 4 Love, Eternal Atake from Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby & # 39; s My truth. Sacum Hunt is at number 5 with SOUTH SIDE. This comes after three separate albums and an EP that established The Weeknd as one of the biggest stars in the world.

The Weeknd was promoting their new album not long before the coronavirus pandemic began. In fact, the Toronto native was on the set of Saturday night live on March 5, which ended up being the last show before NBC closed it.

The Weeknd shared the spotlight with the No time to die star Daniel Craig, who was also promoting his new James Bond movie. The film has been postponed for release in November this year.

At the time, the government had not started urging citizens to stay away from each other, so in retrospect the fact that the cast and crew members were shaking hands, hugging and They were standing close to each other, it seems pretty strange now.

If the government had begun to impose social distancing earlier, perhaps The Weeknd would not have "strayed,quot; from Daniel Craig. Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, reportedly told one of the team members that he was totally "crazy,quot; with the actor.

The feeling of respect and admiration was probably mutual. As noted previously, The Weeknd's new record has been at the top of the charts and has also been well received by fans.

After its release on March 20, critics and fans have done nothing but praise it. Variety reported earlier this year that The Weeknd managers considered postponing the release of the new album like other artists, but Abel knew it was time to release new music for fans.



