Wayne Gretzky by the Numbers: A Look at the NHL Race of & # 39; The Great One & # 39;

Wayne Gretzky, "The Great One,quot;, played his last NHL game on April 18, 1999, as a member of the New York Rangers.

Over the course of 20 NHL seasons spanning four teams, he became the greatest hockey player of all time and had 61 records at the time of his retirement.

Here are some of the amazing numbers from Gretzky's Hall of Fame career:

2,857

Gretzky is the absolute leader of the NHL with 2,857 career points. He led the league in points in 11 seasons, which is also a record. Gordie Howe and Mario Lemieux are next closest to him on the list of NHL-leading players in points with six seasons each.

1,963

Gretzky was a supreme passer, as evidenced by his NHL record of 1,963 assists. He holds the record with 16 seasons of being the league's assistant leader; the next closest is Bobby Orr, who did it five times. Gretzky is the all-time leader with 1.32 assists per game, and his 260 playoff assists are also the highest in league history.

1,487

Gretzky played 1,487 regular-season games in his career. He played 696 with the Edmonton Oilers, 539 with the Los Angeles Kings, 234 with the Rangers and 18 with the St. Louis Blues. He also played in 208 playoff games, which is tied for 16th place of all time.

894

Gretzky, of course, is the NHL's all-time top scorer at 894. That number doesn't include his 122 NHL tiebreaker goals. Twenty-four of those postseason goals were game winners, tying him with Brett Hull forever. Gretzky also has the shortest goals (73) and hat tricks (50) in league history.

99

Gretzky's No. 99 became the first NHL uniform number to retire in the entire league in a ceremony that took place prior to the 2000 All-Star Game. Gretzky's No. 99 and Jackie's No. 42 Robinson in MLB are the only two retired numbers in the entire league in all professional sports.

18 years

Gretzky's 18 appearances in the All-Star Game are the third in the league's history. His 13 goals in the All-Star Game are a record, as are his 25 points in the All-Star Game. He scored four goals in the third period of the 1983 All-Star Game, the most players in a single period of the exhibition event.

10

The Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the player with the highest score of the season, went to Gretzky a record 10 times. He won it in seven consecutive seasons during his time with the 1981-87 Oilers; The longest streak in trophy history. His other three Art Ross trophies came with the Kings.

9 9

Gretzky won the Hart Trophy, awarded to the league's most valuable player, a record nine times. He won the award in eight consecutive seasons from 1980-87, the longest streak in award history. He won his last Hart Trophy in 1989 as a member of the Kings.

5 5

He won the Ted Lindsay Award, awarded to the NHLPA's most outstanding player, and the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the player who "exhibits (s) the kind of sportsmanship and chivalrous conduct combined with a high level of playing ability,quot;, five times each. His five Ted Lindsay Awards (formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award) are the most important in the history of the league, while Lady Byng's five trophies are the second most behind Frank Boucher, a member of the Hall of Fame of the Hockey, who won it seven times.

4 4

Four-time Stanley Cup champion, he captured the greatest trophy in sports in 1984, 1985, 1987, and 1988 with the Edmonton Oilers.

two

Gretzky was a two-time winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1985 and 1988. One of six players in NHL history to win the trophy multiple times, he led the playoffs in scoring in 1985 with 47 points in 18 games and in 1988 with 43 in 19 games.