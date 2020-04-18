Was the launch of Laal Singh Chaddha boosted for next year?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made history when they first teamed up for Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, as it became one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies of all time. Later, they again collaborated on Reema Kagti's Talaash, which received critical acclaim from all over. Now the duo is ready to join hands once again for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha was set to be launched towards the end of this year on December 25, 2020. However, the surge in coronavirus cases in the country has forced the government to issue a blockade. During a conversation with a prominent newspaper, the film's writer, Atul Kulkarni, revealed that the film's release could be delayed next year. Despite the fact that Aamir and Kareena have filmed for important parts of the film, the uncertainty surrounding the future is the reason why Atul has made this claim. Social distancing is the only way we can reduce the spread of the virus, so that until the situation is under control, the blockade will continue.

Directed by Advait Chavan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the new official version of Tom Hanks' protagonist Forrest Gump.