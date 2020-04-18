Walmart to Hire 50,000 More Workers in Coronavirus-Powered Recruitment Wave – Latest News

Walmart Inc said Friday that it would hire 50,000 more workers at its stores, clubs and distribution centers to meet a surge in demand for food and household items from consumers stocked during the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer said it had reached its previous goal of hiring 150,000 workers six weeks ahead of schedule, with an average of 5,000 people per day at a time when millions of Americans are losing their jobs amid state orders to "stay in house "unprecedented. and local governments.

Measures to control the spread of the disease have paralyzed economic activity, forcing companies to take drastic measures to save money.

The S,amp;P 500 Index has fallen 15% from its all-time high in February, while Walmart shares have risen more than 10% in the same period.

Walmart said it had worked with more than 70 companies that suspended workers due to the pandemic to hire its 150,000 new employees, many of whom came from the restaurant and hospitality industries.

The company said 85% of the hired workers are performing temporary or part-time duties. (https://bit.ly/2RJHbCS)

The growing demand for food, hand sanitizers, toilet paper, and other household products has also led retailers Kroger, Target, and Amazon.com Inc to hire by the thousands.

Separately, Walmart said it will now require its US staff. USA Wear masks or other facial covers at work, which makes your facial coverage policy mandatory and optional, in line with public health guidance.

"This includes our stores, clubs, distribution and distribution centers, as well as our corporate offices," Walmart President John Furner said in a memo.

The company is also extending its emergency licensing policy until the end of May, according to the memo.

