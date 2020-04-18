Victoria Beckham celebrates birthday with dance video in the middle of the Covid-19 running of the bulls

WENN

The former Spice Girls star turns 46 by sharing a montage on Instagram that shows her showing her dance moves on many different occasions.

Victoria Beckham did not allow the blockade to stop her from celebrating her 46th birthday, while sharing a video clip of her letting go over the years to commemorate the big day.

The singer remains at her mansion in the Cotswolds, England, while the country remains under orders to stay home, but she turned to social media to share the video on Friday, April 17, 2020, hosted by hairdresser Ken Paves.

The fashion mogul seemed very happy as she danced in a variety of clips, including one that saw her hug her husband. David BeckhamShoulders on a beloved screen during her son Brooklyn's 21st birthday in March.

Other clips saw her dancing around New York City and dancing with an artist dressed as the Cookie Monster, before she got to Times Square, and then she was seen on her phone as she kicked her leg in the air during a trip. in a private plane. .

Thanking Ken for putting together the video, Victoria said, "We love you so much x This video is EVERYTHING and it means a lot on my birthday Xxxxxx so many kisses x".

First Spice girls Star also brought her celebrations to the Internet with a virtual dance party on Instagram on Friday night. Check it out here.