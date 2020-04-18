Vanessa Bryant shares special tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

A love like no other.
Vanessa Bryant he is remembering his "king,quot; and his only true love, Kobe Bryant. On Saturday, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message about the Lakers icon.
In fact, she reminded everyone that she holds a special place in her heart today, because they would have celebrated almost two decades of marriage together.
"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," Vanessa shared on Instagram, along with a photo of her and the basketball legend. "I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hug me. I love you."
Sadly, this is the first year that Vanessa celebrates her wedding anniversary without her husband.
As fans of the couple will remember, Kobe died in a tragic helicopter crash in mid-January. Also, the couple's daughter. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Maria-Onore Bryant and seven others died on the plane.
That was not the only tribute Vanessa shared on her wedding anniversary. He also uploaded a retroactive video of Kobe being interviewed by MTV in 2001, which was also the same year they were married.
In the short clip, the late Lakers star can be heard about his wife.
"You know, it's hard to determine what exactly it does to a person for you, but you just know … I mean, love is a funny thing, I can't explain it and I don't get it, but all I know she caught my heart, "he said of his protagonist. "And I knew she was the one."
He also shared his plans to have a large family with Vanessa, which is exactly what they did.
"In the future, I see us as two great parents," he said with a big smile on his face. "Young parents, full of energy. She has a lot of energy and I have a lot of energy."
During their relationship, they would become parents to four daughters:Natalie, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.
"My LOVE," Vanessa captioned the video. "My heart."
