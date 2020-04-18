Vanessa Bryant shares special tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

A love like no other.

Vanessa Bryant he is remembering his "king,quot; and his only true love, Kobe Bryant. On Saturday, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message about the Lakers icon.

In fact, she reminded everyone that she holds a special place in her heart today, because they would have celebrated almost two decades of marriage together.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," Vanessa shared on Instagram, along with a photo of her and the basketball legend. "I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hug me. I love you."

Sadly, this is the first year that Vanessa celebrates her wedding anniversary without her husband.

As fans of the couple will remember, Kobe died in a tragic helicopter crash in mid-January. Also, the couple's daughter. Gianna "Gigi,quot; Maria-Onore Bryant and seven others died on the plane.