Vanderpump Romance: Raquel Leviss reveals how she met James Kennedy

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have lasted a couple of times longer than viewers and co-stars expected. Lala Kent's former enemy appeared on her podcast to reveal everything about the fateful night she met White Kanye.

Lala and Raquel have put aside their problems both on and off the screen. Kent apologized for the insults he threw at Leviss during multiple discussions.

At the end of the day, no matter how many times Lala and James are sidelined, they will always have a special bond.

While Rachel is rumored to endure James' constant disrespect and infidelity because she wants to be on the show, this most recent interview may make you think otherwise.

During the Give Me Lala podcast with Randall Emmett, the former beauty queen explained that it was completely random how she ended up meeting the love of her life. They met while she was in town visiting her family and it turned out that she had Pump on her visiting list.

‘We had dinner reservations (there) and James was DJing and I (sitting) at table number seven, which is right next to the DJ booth. I thought he was very cute and had just gotten out of a relationship at the time and James was the only guy that I thought was really attractive. So I went there and (requested) Beyoncé and he said, 'I don't normally take song requests, but for you I will. Then the countdown to midnight NYE … he's announcing on the microphone and I'm dancing next to him and then he stops me and we kiss at midnight! He invited my sorority sister, Mandy, and me to this place where I was DJing afterwards and I said, "H *** yes!"

After Lala asked if they connected the first night, SURver admitted that their one-night stand turned into a full-blown one.

