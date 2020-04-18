US Military Cuts Medevac Flights for Troops in West Africa

Kevin S. Cochie, vice president of Erickson, based in Portland, Oregon, declined to comment on the contract details. "Whether it is American personnel in need or our associated forces, we have launched and responded after unforeseen situations and contributed to saving lives and limbs," said Mr. Cochie, a retired Army Special Operations helicopter pilot. "From a commercial perspective, it is regrettable that we are settling a contract in Africa."

Erickson's Medevac helicopters were awaiting U.S. military advisers and Nigerian forces during the Diffa operation March 9-10, but there were no casualties, military officials said.

While Erickson has not been called in to evacuate wounded U.S. personnel in Niger since late 2017, the company's helicopters have evacuated Nigerian troops who were injured on counter-terrorism missions, including major operations in December 2019 and January 2020, according to people familiar with the missions.

About 90 percent of Erickson's missions in the past two years have involved transporting cargo or troops; The 10 percent involved evacuating wounded Nigerian military personnel, Cochie said.

Erickson supports US troops at other hot spots around the world, including marine special operations forces in the southern Philippines.

Stanley Finch, president of Berry Aviation, referred all questions to the Africa Command.

Some military officials say the risk of casualties for US service members in West Africa has decreased after restrictions imposed after the October 2017 ambush. In addition, US force levels are likely. USA In the region they are reduced as a result of Mr. Esper's review.

But the operation in Diffa last month, in which a dozen US advisers helped a much larger force of Nigerian and Nigerian troops attack a high-ranking Boko Haram leader, underscores that the risk to US troops still remains. .