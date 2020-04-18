Uber partners with Medlife to deliver drugs in 5 cities – Latest news

New Delhi: Uber transport platform said on Friday that it has partnered with online health platform Medlife to provide residents of Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune access to prescription and over-the-counter medications amid the blockade National in progress. Uber had previously partnered with Flipkart, BigBasket and Spencer & # 39; s Retail to make deliveries on behalf of these players.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Medlife, our first with an online pharmacy platform, to support the delivery of prescription and other medications in the last mile. During these difficult times, we are committed to the well-being of our communities and ensuring that stay healthy and safe

"Through this service, we continue to provide revenue opportunities to drivers," Shiva Shailendran, General Manager of Uber India (North India) said in a statement.

In line with government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene levels to contain the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service receive masks, gloves, disinfectants and safety training, the statement added.

"Our goal is to ensure the smooth and timely delivery of all essential medical supplies to our customers … We will work with them (Uber) in various cities and look forward to closing the gap between demand and supply as soon as possible," Medlife Manish Garg, head of supply chain management, said.

By implementing the blockade across the country, the government has allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking and media to travel. Restricted mobility had left taxi service partner drivers like Ola and Uber without a source of income.



Since then, both Ola and Uber have taken various steps to provide various support measures to the driving partners. These platforms are already providing services at various locations in partnership with state governments to provide transportation facilities to hospitals, among others.

Other digital platforms have also added features to overcome the situation.

Housejoy, a technology-driven construction, interior design and home maintenance company, launched & # 39; Housejoy Mart & # 39; for the delivery of essential items. Currently active in Bangalore, Housejoy Mart will help deliver groceries, vegetables and other essential items to customers.

Similarly, the cure.fit health platform has added a range of grocery staples in its portfolio. With almost 40 SKUs in various categories, the company provides delivery spaces within 24 hours of ordering and is working closely with brand partners such as Saffola (Marico), MTR, Britannia, Pillsbury (General Mills), Ashirwad (ITC), MDH and 24 Mantra among others.

Cure.fit currently provides this service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, and plans to venture into Mumbai soon.