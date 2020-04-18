Trina McGee reveals who was racist towards her on the set of Boy Meets World

Trina McGee is reflecting on some difficult moments she endured on the set of Boy Meets World. On January 12, Trina stated that she was a victim of racism in the popular sitcom in the 1990s, Boy meets world, in which he co-starred with Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage.

BET reported in a Twitter post about the actress in which she claimed that one of her co-stars called her "Aunt Jemima,quot; while preparing her hair and makeup, and that others also called her "bitter."

Ace Show Biz claims that McGee-Davis was referring to three of his colleagues, but never disclosed who they were. According to the actress, the disrespect she experienced was "extremely stressful,quot; at times, and at the age of 25, it was a real challenge, especially in relation to the family she was caring for at the time.

And comically, the actress said in her original tweets that her colleagues had no children and that they only had "cowardly egos and mouths of hot diarrhea." Since then, Trina has commented on the matter again.

I called Aunt Jemima on set during the hairstyle and makeup. I called a bitter bitch when I silently waited for my scene to finish rehearsing over and over again due to the episode with my character. Said "it was nice of you to join us,quot; like a stranger after 60 episodes – Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

Trina wrote on her Instagram that it was "Will Friedle,quot; who referred to her as "Aunt Jemima,quot;, and he apologized to her more than twenty years ago, and also sent her a three-page letter recently.

Trina alleges that Will admitted to not having the proper education at the time and didn't even know how offensive he was being. McGee continued in his post, acknowledging that it was not "extreme,quot; racism, at least, as some of his family members suffered many years ago.

He then told a story about his grandfather, who, after a small transaction with a store employee, had to leave his native South Carolina for fear of being lynched. The actress said Scuddie McGee was forced to leave her home because she was afraid for her life.

Trina revealed that her grandfather left the state and went to New Jersey, bringing his family with him. With all that said, Trina has gone from that. Will apologized, so she forgave him.



