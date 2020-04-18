Toni Braxton celebrates a musical achievement and offers his gratitude to fans

Toni Braxton's new music turned out to be really successful, and she makes sure to offer her gratitude to everyone who supports her. Check out his latest message on social media.

"THANKS RADIO for giving me my highest debut @ URBAN AC with the highest number of artist listings + # 1 MOST ADDED!" Toni captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘They don't call you a living legend for nothing. Congratulations, favorite, well deserved! "And another fan posted this:" You deserve it, Ms. Toni keeps showing them that you never lost it! 💯 ’

Someone else wrote: ‘I love it. Will Heart Away be on the next album? 😍 ’and another follower also talked about Toni's music.

A commenter said: ‘The song is pure FIRE 🔥! Island Records better promotes Toni, right! Get him some online interviews to promote his next album. "

Someone else posted this message for the singer: amo I love you Toni, I think your summer song is the best and underrated

And obviously I love the sound of it. "

A fan told Toni that this is my favorite song right now. Forever obsessed with you !!!! You are my favorite forever and ever! @Toni Braxton. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: "Such a beautiful voice and song, I am 18 years old and I love your music, you inspire me to sing and you really bring your soul back to music."

Another commenter said: ‘Congratulations legend. I send you so much love and I am so excited for this time, "and a fan also spoke about the new music:" And it was released on my birthday. Thanks for my birthday present hahaha. "

In other news, Toni has been promoting CBD products for quite some time. She told her fans once again that these products are part of her relaxing routine, and shared a clip on her social media account.

Toni has been a fan of these CBD products for a long time, and she continues to advertise them to fans on her social media account.



