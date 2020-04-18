Tom Hardy reeling over his old glory in the first trailer for & # 39; Capone & # 39;

BRON Studios

Josh Trank's biopic about the notorious gangster Al Capone will be available as video on demand on May 12 instead of his planned theatrical release.

Up News Info –

The first trailer for "Josh Trank"Capone"He is here for the pleasure of watching from fans. The director dropped the sneak peek through his Twitter account, while enthusiastically announcing the new title for the film, which was initially called" Fonzo, "taken from a nickname for the full name of Al Capone Alphonse

Following the "most famous gangster in America" ​​Al Capone, the film follows the real-life criminal in his final days. The gangster, who made a name for himself in the Prohibition era, begins to suffer dementia and is haunted by his violent past after spending 10 years in prison for tax evasion.

But as the movie and its trailer suggest, Capone may have been faking his illness to protect a large amount of money he had hidden. "Do you know what the difference is between Adolfo Hitler and Al Capone? Hitler is dead. Capone was like a king in Florida," says someone in the video.

Tom hardy Perfectly portrays the old gangster, who is quite in love with his cigar. Between scenes of him remembering his glorious days, the video offers clues to what he fears most. At the end of the video, he is seen crying as he says out loud what matters most in life.

According to the official synopsis, "Once a ruthless businessman and smuggler who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster in the American tradition. At the age of 47, after almost a decade of Prison, dementia rots Alfonse's mind and his past is present. Heartbreaking memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life. As he spends his final year surrounded by family members with the FBI on the prowl, this sick patriarch struggles to place the memory of the location of millions of dollars that you hid on your property. "

<br />

The film also stars Linda Cardellini like Mae Capone, with Jack lowden like FBI agent Crawford and Matt Dillon as Johnny The photo marks the first stage of Trank's direction after the criticism "Fantastic four"(2015), and many expect him to redeem it with the upcoming crime thriller.

With theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment are teaming up to release "Capone" on VOD on May 12. However, Trank still hopes for a theatrical release sometime this year.