Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and seven of the craziest events in sports history.

These are strange times, there is no doubt about it. With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc across the sports world, and in the real world, our lives have been full of uncertainty for the past month.

Fans everywhere have gone weeks without being able to see their favorite teams, and the emptiness in our lives has made us realize how much we take for granted the crazy and wonderful world of sports. But we are here to help.

In honor of these weird times, we've gone through the archives to bring you seven of the weirdest statistics and facts in sports history. Hopefully, they can keep you entertained and busy while we wait for normality to return, or something. Here they are not in a particular order:

Statistically, Tom Brady has a higher percentage of making the Super Bowl than Steph Curry of making a triple

They give you $ 10,000 and you have to bet on one: Tom Brady doing the Super Bowl or Steph Curry doing a triple. It seems like it would be an obvious choice; Tom Brady might be one of the best quarterbacks of all time, but hitting a single triple is much easier than making it to the Super Bowl over the course of an entire NFL season. However, in his 19 years as an NFL starter, Brady has made the Super Bowl nine times, which is about 47 percent of the time. Curry has attempted 5,739 triples in his career and made 2,495 of them, giving him a success rate of approximately 43 percent. That means, statistically, Brady is more likely to make it to the Super Bowl than Curry to triple in the course of his careers. We'll see if Brady can keep that stat alive with his new team next season.

In 1919, an MLB pitcher earned a full game victory despite being struck by lightning.

Ray Caldwell was an MLB pitcher in the early 1900s for the Yankees, Red Sox, and Indians. He had a decent career, finishing with a 133-120 record after 11 years in the league, but is best known for his performance in one game in August 1919. Caldwell was on the Indian mound against the Philadelphia Athletics and The team was up 2-1 at the top of the ninth inning. Suddenly, lightning struck the field.

"The rays were shining here and there, causing a lot of excitement," wrote Harry P. Edwards in The Sporting News just over a century ago. "There was a blinding flash that seemed to set the diamond on fire and Caldwell was hit by the impact."

According to Edwards, Caldwell "lay stretched out in the pitcher's box," and his teammates feared "that he had been killed." However, he rose from the ground moments later to the amazement of fans and teammates. After presumably rubbing some dirt, he proceeded to draw the final to seal the victory.

Michael Phelps holds the record for the longest golf putt ever made on camera

Michael Phelps is an athlete with many surprising records to his name, but you probably never knew that this was one of them. The legendary swimmer is also an avid golf player, even playing Pro-Am at the Phoenix Open in recent years, but his highlight in the sport returned to the 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. Facing 53 yards to the hole, Phelps pulled out his putter and proceeded to completely drain the shot. The 159-foot pump still holds the record for the longest putt ever captured by the camera.

Larry Fitzgerald has more tackles than falls in his career

Larry Fitzgerald has been the model of consistency throughout his 16-year NFL career, but this stat takes him to superhuman levels. Fitzgerald only has 29 total drops to his name, which is 11 fewer than his 40 total tackles. It's impressive not only because it shows how reliable he has been as a wide receiver, but also because 40 tackles is a pretty high number for a receiver. Exit widths are often out of the game when a rotation occurs, thus showing Fitz's determination and never-quitting attitude.

Former NBA player Eric Money played, and scored, for two teams in the same game.

In November 1978, the Nets and 76ers faced off in an early-season NBA showdown. Things started to get weird when a Nets player received his second technical foul, resulting in an ejection. He kicked a chair as he left the court, prompting referee Richie Powers to lift it again. Nets coach Kevin Loughery, who already had a coach, protested furiously, and Powers slapped him with two additional coaches.

Because receiving three technical fouls in a game is supposed to be impossible, the Nets convinced NBA Commissioner Larry O & # 39; Brien to allow them to replay the second half of the game at a later date. However, between the first game in November and the second game in March, guard Eric Money was traded from the Nets to the 76ers. He ended up officially playing the first half for New Jersey and the second half for Philadelphia. It resulted in one of the strangest stories, and box scores, in NBA history.

If you took away all of Wayne Gretzky's goals, he would still be the NHL's all-time point leader

This is more amazing than strange. Gretzky is the NHL all-time leader in points (2,857) and goals (894), both stats impressive by themselves, but if you took away all of Gretzky's goals, he would still be the all-time point leader. . Even if "The Great One,quot; had never scored a single NHL goal, its 1,963 assists would put it 62 points ahead of Jaromir Jagr (1,921) in second place.

More men have walked the moon who have scored a career win against Mariano Rivera in the playoffs.

Mariano Rivera's legendary career for the Yankees has a fair amount of impressive stats, but this one stands out above the rest. In 140 postseason baseball innings, Rivera only allowed 11 earned runs. That number is less than the 12 people who have walked on the moon. It's literally more common for a human being to walk on the moon than to have scored against Rivera in the playoffs. When he retired from MLB in 2013, Rivera made sure that this stat lived on forever.